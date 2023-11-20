Our Flag Means Death star Rhys Darby is set to host the International Emmy Awards in New York Monday.

"Wait, is that today? Oh, I better get my suit pressed!" the actor and comedian posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

There are 56 nominees from 20 countries across 14 categories up for the awards.

"The International Emmy competition is the pinnacle for recognizing excellence in television around the world," International Academy President and CEO Bruce Paisner said in a statement when nominees were announced in September.

"We look forward to gathering the international television community in New York City, in November to recognize these outstanding programs and performances on our global stage."