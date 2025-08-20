Capcom has released a trailer for Resident Evil Requiem that provides a backstory for new protagonist Grace Ashcroft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The preview opens with Grace speaking with her mother, journalist Alyssa Ashcroft, inside their hotel room when the pair receive a mysterious phone call. Alyssa was a character in 2003's Resident Evil Outbreak.

The power in the hotel goes out, making Alyssa realize they are in trouble. The trailer then switches to a brief gameplay segment as Grace follows her mother through the dark hallways of the hotel.

The pair encounter a friendly hotel manager, who is quickly killed by a hooded, pale-skinned man. The trailer ends with Grace and Alyssa continuing on before Alyssa is seemingly attacked.

An older Grace appeared in the first trailer for Resident Evil Requiem, where she was shown as an FBI agent working a case.

Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth entry in the mainline Resident Evil video game series, comes to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S and PC on Feb. 27, 2026.