Roadside Attractions is giving a glimpse of the new film Kiss of the Spider Woman.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Jennifer Lopez Diego Luna and Tonatiuh.

Kiss of the Spider Woman is based on the Manuel Puig novel and Broadway musical of the same name. Bill Condon (Chicago, Dreamgirls) directs the adaptation.

Luna and Tonatiuh star as Valentin and Molina, two inmates in an Argentine prison who bond as Molina shares his stories and imaginings of Ingrid Luna (Lopez), a Hollywood actress.

Kiss of the Spider Woman premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. The film opens in theaters Oct. 10.