Reports: Ryan O'Neal buried next to Farrah Fawcett
UPI News Service, 12/24/2023
Paper Moon, Peyton Place and Love Story actor Ryan O'Neal has been buried next to his late love Farrah Fawcett, according to multiple media reports.
ADVERTISEMENT
Deadline reported that the remains of the Oscar nominee -- who died Dec. 8 at the age of 82 -- were interred alongside Fawcett at the Westwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday.
About 25 mourners, including O'Neal's ex-wife, Leigh Taylor-Young, and their son, Patrick O'Neal, attended a chapel service at the cemetery, then followed the actor's coffin to its final resting place, The Daily Mail reported.
O'Neal's death certificate, obtained by The Blast last week, indicated he died from "congestive heart failure" after suffering from "cardiomyopathy" for years. He also was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012 and chronic leukemia in 2001.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.