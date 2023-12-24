Paper Moon, Peyton Place and Love Story actor Ryan O'Neal has been buried next to his late love Farrah Fawcett, according to multiple media reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported that the remains of the Oscar nominee -- who died Dec. 8 at the age of 82 -- were interred alongside Fawcett at the Westwood Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles on Saturday.

About 25 mourners, including O'Neal's ex-wife, Leigh Taylor-Young, and their son, Patrick O'Neal, attended a chapel service at the cemetery, then followed the actor's coffin to its final resting place, The Daily Mail reported.

O'Neal's death certificate, obtained by The Blast last week, indicated he died from "congestive heart failure" after suffering from "cardiomyopathy" for years. He also was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2012 and chronic leukemia in 2001.

Fawcett died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 62.