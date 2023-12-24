Happy Death Day and Freaky filmmaker Christopher Landon has announced he stepped down as director of Scream 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I guess now is as good a time as any to announce I formally exited Scream 7 weeks ago. This will disappoint some and delight others. It was a dream job that turned into a nightmare. And my heart did break for everyone involved. Everyone," Landon wrote on X Saturday.

"But it's time to move on. I have nothing more to add to the conversation other than I hope Wes' legacy thrives and lifts above the din of a divided world. What he and Kevin created is something amazing and I was honored to have even the briefest moment basking in their glow."

Landon's departure comes after lead Melissa Barrera was fired for making comments about the Israel-Hamas war that the studio Spyglass categorized as antisemitic.

Co-star Jenna Ortega separately quit the project last summer, but her exit did not become public until last month.

The Scream horror franchise was created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson in 1996.

Landon is the son of late Little House on the Prairie legend Michael Landon and the brother of Yellowstone actress Jennifer Landon.