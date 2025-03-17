The Leftovers alum Justin Theroux and Paradise actress Nicole Brydon Bloom tied the knot over the weekend.

TMZ, People.com and E! reported the couple exchanged wedding vows while wearing formal wedding attire -- a white tuxedo jacket and black pants for Theroux, 53, and a flowing, sleeveless white gown for Bloom, 30 -- in Tulum, Mexico.

The couple got engaged in Italy after about a year of dating.

They have not spoken publicly about their marriage yet.

Theroux was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston from 2015 through 2018.