Sam Rockwell, an actor and the partner of White Lotus star Leslie Bibb, made a cameo in Sunday's episode.

The anthology drama series follows dark circumstances surrounding characters who stay at the fictional White Lotus resort, and Rockwell portrayed Frank in Season 3, Episode 5.

He met up with his desperate friend Rick (Walton Goggins) in Bangkok to deliver a duffle bag that contained a handgun. Rick had just left his girlfriend (Aimee Lou Wood) at the hotel so that he could find the man who'd murdered his father.

Frank tells Rick that he has embraced a sober lifestyle after discovering Buddhism.

In the series, Rockwell's character does not know Bibb's character, Kate, who is vacationing at the White Lotus with old friends. But off camera, the duo have been dating for nearly two decades, according to People.

They previously starred together in the 2010 film Iron Man 2.

Goggins and Rockwell also have a relationship in real life.

"Sam is one of my best friends," Goggins told USA Today. "And he's also one of my heroes. It was riddled with anxiety because we know each other so well, and I certainly didn't want to let him down."

New episodes drop Sundays at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO and Max.