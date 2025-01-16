Season 2 of Apple TV+'s history-based comedy, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, has reportedly been canceled midway through filming.

Deadline.com reported that Big Talk Studios has disbanded the cast and crew after star Noel Fielding quit the project.

Variety cited a source close to the show as confirming Season 2 has "ceased production" and isn't likely to resume.

The Sun said Fielding didn't return to work as planned after the Christmas holidays, but it is unclear why.

Neither Fielding nor Apple TV+ have publicly commented on the development.

Co-starring Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Duayne Boachie, Tamsin Greig , Dolly Wells and Hugh Bonneville , Season 1 of the show about an 18th century highwayman and his band of merry thieves premiered last March.

Fielding is also slated to co-host Season 16 of The Great British Bake Off this spring.

His most recent Instagram post -- a selfie with a "Happy New Year" message -- was two weeks ago.