Bachelor couple Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are splitting up.

Kirkconnell, 28, won Season 25 of the reality dating show starring James, 33, in 2020.

The pair initially broke up in 2021, after college photographs showed Kirkconnell at a fraternity party with an Antebellum theme, but they got back together that same year.

James, the Bachelor's first Black lead, posted about the breakup Thursday on Instagram.

He included a photograph of the couple on The Bachelor, and included a heartfelt caption, asking God for fortitude for he and Kirkconnell both.

"Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding," he said. "Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord."

In December, Kirkconnell had posted a birthday tribute to James that showed the couple on rollercoasters, traveling, and smiling.

Kirkconnell described James in the caption as "my best friend, my teammate, my sous chef, the man that has my whole heart."

James shared a video Wednesday showing the couple eating pizza together in London, leaving fans confused by news of the split Thursday.

"I hope your account has been hacked and that this break up announcement is not real," one commenter said.

Comments on the breakup announcement were disabled.