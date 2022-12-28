HOME > OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS > NEWS Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, Bob Marley's grandson, dead at 31

UPI News Service, 12/28/2022



Reggae artist Joseph Mersa Marley, the late Bob Marley's grandson, has died at the age of 31. ADVERTISEMENT Marley's representative confirmed his death to Rolling Stone Tuesday. TMZ cited unnamed sources as saying his death was due to asthma-related issues. WZPP Radio reported the musician was found dead in his car. Marley spent his early years in Jamaica and studied audio engineering at Miami Dade College. He is known for the songs He is known for the songs "My Girl," "Made It," "Rock and Swing," "Bogus" and "Burn It Down." Marley is survived by his wife and daughter. Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, honored him on Twitter. FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source! "This is truly sad news; sending strength to the Marley family at this time," Holness tweeted. "I am deeply saddened by the news that artiste Joseph Marley, son of Reggae star, Stephen Marley and grand son of Reggae super star, Bob Marley has died." Music legend Bob Marley died of cancer in 1981 at the age of 36. << PRIOR STORY

Famous birthdays for Dec. 28: Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Miles Brown



Get more Reality TV World! Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook or add our RSS feed.













Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.



ADVERTISEMENT



























ADVERTISEMENT













































