NBC has announced it ordered a new drama called Predictably Irrational starring Rent, Law & Order and The Flash actor Jesse L. Martin.

The adaptation of Dan Ariely's best-selling book will co-star Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi.

Ariely is serving as a consultant on the series.

"Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior," the network said in a synopsis.