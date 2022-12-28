Jesse L. Martin to star in NBC drama 'Predictably Irrational'
UPI News Service, 12/28/2022
NBC has announced it ordered a new drama called Predictably Irrational starring Rent, Law & Order and The Flash actor Jesse L. Martin.
The adaptation of Dan Ariely's best-selling book will co-star Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi.
Ariely is serving as a consultant on the series.
"Alec Baker, a world-renowned professor of behavioral science, lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior," the network said in a synopsis.
