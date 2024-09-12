Beyond Fest announced their lineup for this year's Los Angeles festival on Thursday. Beyond Fest runs Sept. 25 - Oct. 9 and tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PDT.

Sandra Bullock and director Jan de Bont will reunite at a Beyond Fest 30th anniversary screening of Speed. Al Pacino will also attend a screening of Scarface.

Director Sam Raimi will speak for a triple feature of Darkman, Drag Me to Hell and The Quick and the Dead. Kyle MacLachlan will be there with Blue Velvet, Dune and The Hidden.

Ron Perlman attends with Hellboy and director Jennifer Kent with the rerelease of The Babadook. Director Tarsem Singh presents restorations of The Cell and The Fall.

Twelve original Texas Chain Saw Massacre cast members will reunite for what is called the official Los Angeles premiere of the horror classic. Mike Flanagan and Kate Siegel will present the "Shush Cut" of their film Hush before it comes to home video.

Star Tobin Bell , screenwriter/star Leigh Whannell and producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules will present a restored unrated cut of the original Saw. Black and white editions of Shin Godzilla and Godzilla Minus One will screen.

Previous Beyond Fest guests have included William Shatner and the late William Friedkin and Roger Corman.

New films screening during Beyond Fest include the Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice, Terrifier 3 following its Fantastic Fest premiere, the Hulu original Hold Your Breath, and the Max Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot on opening night.

Screenings will occur at the Aero Theater, Egyptian Theater, Vista Theater and free screenings at the Los Feliz 3 theater in Los Angeles.