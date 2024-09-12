Dua Lipa to kick off 'Radical Optimism' tour in March
UPI News Service, 09/12/2024
Dua Lipa has announced her 2025 Radical Optimism tour dates.
"I can't wait to bring this show to you," the 29-year-old singer wrote on social media Thursday, in a post announcing the tour. "Let's go!"
The tour begins in March, in Australia, and arrives in North America in September, and additional dates are expected to be added to the calendar.
Fans can purchase tickets Sept. 20.
Dua Lipa released her third album in May, saying that the project pushed her to "grow beyond belief."
"I'm definitely not the same person I was when I started writing this album," she said at the time. "And I'm grateful for every song that's helped me become the person I am today. It has shifted my perspective with every song and made me stronger."
Here are the North American dates for the Radical Optimism tour:
Sept. 1 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 2 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 5 - Chicago, at United Center
Sept. 6 - Chicago, at United Center
Sept. 9 - Boston, at TD Garden
Sept. 10 - Boston, at TD Garden
Sept. 13 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Sept. 14 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena
Sept. 17 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Sept. 18 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
Sept. 26 - Miami, at Kaseya Center
Sept. 27 - Miami, at Kaseya Center
Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
Oct. 1 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center
