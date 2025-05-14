Reba McEntire appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her hosting duties at the ACM Awards and the "nice people" serving as judges on The Voice.

ADVERTISEMENT

McEntire, 70, whose sitcom Happy's Place was just renewed for a second season, told host Seth Meyers she had a "blast" performing the new song "Trailblazer" with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I love Lainey and Miranda. And so they wrote the song 'Trailblazer' with Brandy Clark. I was on the set doing Happy's Place, so I couldn't be a part of it, but as soon as they got through, they sent it to me and I cried, I was so delighted with it."

McEntire, who is returning as a judge on The Voice for Season 28 alongside Niall Horan, Michael Buble and Snoop Dogg, told Meyers she was initially hesitant to do the show.

"I was really dreading it at first, because I don't want to tell anybody they suck," she said. "I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland."

McEntire said she was relieved to find the experience could be more "helpful" and encouraging than harsh toward contestants.

"Everybody that's coming back now -- Snoop, Michael, myself and Niall -- we're nice people. We encourage, we lift up," she said.