Marvel Entertainment is previewing Ryan Coogler's Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne and arriving June 24 on Disney+.

Coogler previously directed the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther and its 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The upcoming series takes place after the events of Wakanda Forever, a press release states. Thorne made her debut in that film as Riri Williams, an MIT student who invents a suit of armor for Wakanda on par with Tony Stark's Iron Man suit.

"Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) -- a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world -- returns to her hometown of Chicago," an official synopsis reads. "Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

In the trailer, which arrived Wednesday, viewers hear Parker tell Riri that "anyone who's ever accomplished anything iconic in life has had to do some questionable things to get it done."

He then asks her what she is willing to do to fulfill her dream.

The first three episodes arrive June 24 at 6 p.m. EDT on Disney+.