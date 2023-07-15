HGTV, Trading Spaces and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition star Ty Pennington has announced via Instagram that he was hospitalized this week with a throat abscess.

"From the red carpet, to the ICU... this last week has been interesting! I'm okay now, still recovering," Pennington, 58, wrote Friday, alongside a photo of him in a hospital bed.

"Sunday I hit the red carpet for @barbiethemovie, monday I flew to Colorado to start filming in Breckenridge and Tuesday morning I woke up at 4am and could barely breathe," he added. "Turns out, that sore throat Ive had for the last month was actually an abscess which had grown so large it was closing off my airway. Next thing I know, I was intubated and flown to the ICU in Denver. Wednesday I had surgery and yesterday afternoon I was released from the ICU."

Pennington expressed his gratitude to the medical personnel who took such good care of him.

"A great reminder to LISTEN to your body when it's telling you something #justhappytobehere," Pennington wrote. "Also, even through heavy sedatives it's good to see I was still in the right frame of mind."

Pennington will be seen on the pre-taped, HGTV's Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge competition series, which premieres on Sunday.

The live-action Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, opens in theaters on Friday.