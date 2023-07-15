Rapper Lil Uzi Vert's Pink Tape is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, followed by Peso Pluma's Genesis at No. 3, Taylor Swift 's Midnights at No. 4 and Wallen's Dangerous the Double Album at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are SZA's SOS at No. 6, Gunna's A Gift & a Curse at No. 7, Swift's Lover at No. 8, Aespa's My World at No. 9 and Rylo Rodriguez's Been One at No. 10.