Celebrity couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosali­a have called it quits on their relationship.

Alejandro, a Puerto Rican singer and actor, confirmed his split from Rosali­a, a Spanish singer and actress, in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

Alejandro said he and Rosali­a ended their engagement "a few months ago" and denied cheating rumors surrounding their split.

"There are thousands of problems that could cause a breakup, but in our case it was not due to third parties or infidelity," he wrote in Spanish.

Rosali­a has not publicly addressed the breakup.

Rauw Alejandro confirmed he and Rosali­a have ended their engagement but said infidelity did not contribute to the breakup. Photo by rauwalejandro/Instagram Stories

Alejandro and Rosali­a announced their engagement in their music video for "Beso," released in March.

The couple were first linked in 2021 and walked the red carpet together at the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.

People reported Tuesday that Alejandro and Rosali­a had ended their engagement.

Alejandro released his fourth album, Playa Saturno, earlier this month, while Rosali­a released her third album, Motomami, in March 2022.