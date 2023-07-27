Singer-actress Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star and rumored beau Ethan Slater is divorcing his wife, Lilly Jay, according to court documents filed Wednesday in New York.

TMZ said Slater and Jay were high school sweethearts who married in 2018 and welcomed a son last year.

UsMagazine.com also confirmed the paperwork was filed Wednesday, but said no reason was given for the split.

Grande and her husband, Dalton Gomez, called it quits after two years of marriage earlier this year.

"Ariana and Dalton separated in January. She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife," People.com cited an unnamed source as saying.

Another insider talked to UsMagazine.com about the new couple's relationship on the set of their movie in England.

"Ariana and Ethan weren't careful," the source said. "They'd hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it."

Slater is best known for starring SpongeBob SquarePants The Musical on Broadway.

In Wicked, Grande will play Galinda and he will play Boq, a Munchkin who falls in love with her.