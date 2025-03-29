Kenneth Edward Bailey, the rapper known as Young Scooter, has died at the age of 39.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline.com said Bailey died on his birthday.

TMZ cited the Atlanta Police Department as saying the hip-hop star suffered a fatal leg injury while jumping over fences and fleeing from police, who were investigating a disturbance call at a residence.

He was pronounced dead Friday at the Grady Marcus Trauma Center.

People.com also confirmed Bailey's death and noted the artist is known for his collaborations with Future and Waka Flocka.