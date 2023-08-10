Claire Hope -- the Canadian rapper and influencer known as Lil Tay -- has died at the age of 14, her management team confirmed.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," said a statement to her 3.4 million followers on her Instagram account Wednesday.

"We have no words to express the unbearable loss and indescribable pain. This outcome was entirely unexpected, and has left us all in shock," the message continued. "Her brother [Jason Tian]'s passing adds an even more unimaginable depth to our grief."

The post, which asked for privacy for the family as the circumstances into the siblings' deaths remain under investigation, has already gotten more than 1 million "likes."

The artist's management team confirmed her death to Variety and USA Today on Wednesday.

People.com quoted the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner as saying they have no record of the star's death and her father Christopher Hope declined to comment.

Claire Hope, who called herself the "youngest flexer of the century," was known for her rap videos and collaborations with Chief Keef and XXXTentacion. She was the subject of the three-episode, 2018 docu-series, Life with Lil Tay.