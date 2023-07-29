Production on the Peacock soap opera, Days of Our Lives, has been shut down since Sony Pictures Television wrapped its investigation into misconduct allegations against director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr.

Days, like most other daytime dramas, has not been impacted by the ongoing Writers Guild of America and Screen Actors Guild strikes, which have halted production on most other scripted series and films.

The show was on a planned hiatus last week, however that will continue through at least Aug. 7 while Corday Productions decides what to do with Sony's findings in its probe of Alarr's behavior.

Alarr has been accused of inappropriate comments and physical contact, gender discrimination and disproportionately targeting women in the show's recent layoffs.

He reportedly was issued a written warning and asked to undergo sensitivity training, however, the cast and crew were upset Alarr was still scheduled to direct an episode of the show on Aug. 4.