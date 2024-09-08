Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has signed on to headline the NFL's Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February.

"Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date. And I'll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one," Lamar, 37, said in a statement Sunday.

The professional football game is to be played at The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Feb. 9.

The game will air on Fox.

"Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop," said Seth Dudowsky, head of music at the NFL.

"We're excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show," Dudowsky added.