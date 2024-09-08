The Michael Keaton-Winona Ryder horror-comedy, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $110 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coming in at No. 2 is Deadpool and Wolverine with $7.2 million, Reagan at No. 3 with $5.2 million, Alien: Romulus at No. 4 with $3.9 million and It Ends with Us at No. 5 with $3.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are The Forge at No. 6 with $2.9 million, Twisters at No.7 with $2.3 million, Blink Twice at No. 8 with $2.2 million, Despicable Me 4 at No. 9 with $1.8 million and The Front Room at No. 10 with $1.7 million.