Rapper FatMan Scoop, who worked with some of the biggest musicians with a booming vocal range, died after collapsing during a concert in Connecticut.

The death of Isaac Freeman III, 53, was confirmed by his family in an Instagram post on Saturday. He was born in New York.

"It is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic FatMan Scoop," a post on his Instagram page read. "Last night, the world lost a radiant soul, a beacon of light on the stage and in life."

On Friday night, he was performing at the Green and Gold Party summer concert in Hamden, about six miles from New Haven, when he suffered a medical emergency on stage.

Emergency crews were dispatched at 8:26 p.m.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital, the town's mayor said on Facebook.

"On behalf of the Town of Hamden, I offer my heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Isaac Freeman, known as Fatman Scoop," she posted on Facebook. "He was a wonderful performer with a wide following as evidenced by the thousands of fans that came to see what would be his last performance at Hamden Town Center Park. I am grateful to the audience members and to our paramedics that attempted to offer life-saving assistance.

The event was scheduled for last month but postponed because of bad weather.

"FatMan Scoop was not just a world class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage," his family wrote. "FatMan Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity. His joy was infectious and the generosity he extended to all will be deeply missed but never forgotten."

In 1999, his single Be Faithful charted on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs and Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs charts. It hit No. 1 on the singles charts in Britain and Ireland.

He also was a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother 16: UK vs USA, which aired in 2015.

He performed on the Grammy award-winning single Lose Control by Missy Elliot and Ciara, and It's Like That by Mariah Carey. He also collaborated with Ciara, LL Cool J, the Fugees, Timbaland & Magoo and Skrillex.

Missy Elliott wrote on X: Your IMPACT is HUGE & will be NEVER be forgotten."

Ciara posted on X: "Rest Easy at @FatmanScoop! You were truly one of the best voices in hip-hop! I'm so glad I got to experience your greatness! We will all miss you greatly."

Freeman adopted the stage name "Fatman Scoop" from the nickname given to him by his Uncle Jack as a child, because he loved ice cream.

"I spoke to him just a few days ago, and he was in such good spirits," Sharron Elkabas, Freeman's representative at MN2S, said in the statement. "It's hard to believe he is no longer with us."