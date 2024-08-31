Fans of Oasis encountered long lines and crashed websites on Saturday as they attempt to secure tickets to the British rock band's 2025 reunion tour.

ADVERTISEMENT

People using Ticketmaster sites in Ireland, Britain and Scotland were reporting significant issues trying to purchase tickets for Oasis Live '25 world tour just after they went on sale.

Others are encountering dynamic pricing on Ticketmaster sites because of high demand, seeing the sticker price climb to $466 plus fees from an original cost of $177.

Oasis shows in London, Edinburgh, Scotland, and Cardiff, Wales, have already sold out.

The band has allowed the dynamic pricing practice but is warning people against reselling tickets on unsanctioned sites.

"Please note, Oasis Live '25 tickets can only be resold at face value via Ticketmaster UK and Twickets," the band said on its official X account. "Tickets appearing on other secondary ticketing sites are either counterfeit or will be canceled by the promoters."

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher earlier this week announced they were reuniting for an Oasis concert tour next year.

The famously-feuding siblings last performed on stage together in 2009.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

So far, the band has only announced concert dates in Ireland, Britain and Scotland. The tour is expected to expand outside of Europe later in the year.

Reaction from fans was overwhelmingly positive but has been met with frustration as they try to secure a limited number of tickets.

Many were reporting error messages and crashed websites while waiting in lines for hours Saturday.

"As anticipated, millions of fans are accessing our site so have been placed in a queue," a Ticketmaster spokesperson told Variety in a statement. "Fans are advised to hold their place in line, make sure they're only using one tab, clear cookies and ensure they aren't using any VPN software on their device."