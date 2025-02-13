Ralph Macchio and William Zabka were among the actors to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 on Wednesday.

Macchio, 63, and Zabka, 59, who starred in the original Karate Kid films, reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai, a sequel series and reboot. The show's final chapter started streaming Thursday on Netflix.

Unlike the original 1984 film, the series sees Daniel and Johnny work together, ultimately leaving their ongoing feud behind them.

"We really share this victory together and, in a way, that's how Cobra Kai lands -- like a big fat 1980s movie with all the feels, tears and cheers of 1984 back up again, so I'm excited for everyone to see that," Macchio told UPI in an interview.

Macchio wore a jacket with an abstract, cobalt-blue floral pattern and a black shirt at the premiere.

Zabka, meanwhile wore a deep blue jacket over a brown shirt.

Part 3 of Season 6 begins as Kreese (Martin Kove) and Kim Da-eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) mourn the death of Kwon (Brandon H. Lee), who was killed amid the Sekai Taikai karate tournament.

Kove and Hannah-Kim were among the other cast members who attended the premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.

