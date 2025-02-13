Marisa Tomei, Mark Hamill, Colman Domingo, Anna Kendrick and Adam Scott have been announced as presenters for Sunday's BAFTA Film Awards ceremony in London.

Doctor Who and Good Omens actor David Tennant is set to host the gala celebrating last year's best in cinema.

Take That is to perform its hit, "Greatest Day," which is featured in the nominated movie, Anora, and Wicked cast member Jeff Goldblum is set to play an original piano piece in a segment honoring the celebrities who died in 2024.

Willow, Harry Potter and Star Wars icon Warwick Davis is also to be presented with the coveted BAFTA Fellowship.

Conclave goes into the competition with a leading 12 nominations, while Emilia Perez follows close behind with 11.