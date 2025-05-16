Conclave actor Ralph Fiennes will portray President Coriolanus Snow in Sunrise on the Reaping, the latest film in the Hunger Games franchise.

Fiennes replaces the late Donald Sutherland , who played the character in the original four films. Sutherland died at age 88 in June 2024.

"We wanted to honor Donald Sutherland by having one of this generation's greatest actors play President Snow 24 years before Katniss Everdeen entered the arena," said producer Nina Jacobson.

Sunrise on the Reaping is a prequel to The Hunger Games and takes its inspiration from Suzanne Collins' most recent young adult book.

Whitney Peak, Mckenna Grace, Jesse Plemons, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Maya Hawke, Lili Taylor and Ben Wang also star.