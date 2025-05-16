Pop icon Lady Gaga is set to perform at Netflix's fan event, Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event, at Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

"Hi little monsters! I just wrapped Copacabana, I'm headed to Singapore and then I'll see you at Tudum," the singer, 39, said in a short video shared on Netflix's official Instagram account.

Lady Gaga had previously announced a world tour beginning in July.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," she said at the time.

She released her first album in five years, titled Mayhem, in March.

Netflix had previously announced that the upcoming event on May 31 will include updates from such beloved shows as One Piece and Wednesday.