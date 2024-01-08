Netflix is giving a glimpse of Queer Eye Season 8.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the season Monday featuring Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness.

Queer Eye follows the cast, known as the Fab Five, as they help transform the lives of individuals in different U.S. cities.

Season 8 will see the Fab Five return to New Orleans, where they help a KISS superfan, a former nun, a sweets shop owner, and other residents.

"It's okay to learn new things. It's okay to make yourself vulnerable," Berk says in one scene.

"The Fab Five return to New Orleans to jazz up the lives of their heroes - one emotional makeover at a time. From a coach and teacher to Deaf students struggling to realize his value, to a Bayou-born outdoorsman looking to reignite the spark in his marriage, expect more laughter and tears as Queer Eye continues to transform lives and celebrate the power of kindness," an official synopsis reads.

Season 7 also took place in New Orleans, while previous seasons were filmed in Atlanta, Kansas City, Mo., Philadelphia and Austin, Texas.

Season 8 premieres Jan. 24 on Netflix.

Berk announced in November that he has made the difficult but "necessary" decision to leave the show after Season 8.