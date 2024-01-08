Napoleon is getting a digital release ahead of its debut on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ said in a press release Monday that the historical drama film is coming to premium video-on-demand Tuesday in over 100 countries. The movie will also be available for digital purchase.

Napoleon is written by David Scarpa and directed by Ridley Scott. Joaquin Phoenix stars as French emperor and military leader Napoleon Bonaparte.

"The film is an original and personal look at Napoleon's origins and his swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby)," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Tahar Rahim, Rupert Everett, Ben Miles, Ludivine Sagnier, Matthew Needham and Catherine Walker.

Napoleon opened in theaters Nov. 22.

The film is nominated for Best Costume Design at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Apple TV+ has yet to announce a release date for Napoleon on its service.