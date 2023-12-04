46th Kennedy Center Honorees Billy Crystal, Renee Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick were feted in Washington during the weekend.

A formal dinner and medallion ceremony celebrating the artists' achievements was hosted by the U.S. State Department on Saturday.

The following day, U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill welcomed the honorees to the White House and a gala featuring celebrity tributes and performances took place at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.

"As simple as it is profound, the performing arts are more than just sound and scene," Biden said.

"They reflect who we are as Americans and human beings. That is especially true for more than 200 Kennedy Center Honorees over the past 46 years, who have helped shape how we see ourselves, how we see each other and how we see our world."

A TV special with highlights from the weekend is to air on CBS on Dec. 27. Former Kennedy Center Honoree Gloria Estefan hosted the program.

"This year's slate represents an extraordinary mix of individuals who have redefined their art forms and demonstrated remarkable tenacity and authenticity in becoming an original. Each of them has explored new terrain, stretched artistic boundaries, and most importantly, committed to sharing their gifts with the world," Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter said when the honorees' names were listed in June.

"This year we pay special tribute to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a uniquely American culture whose constant evolution is one of enduring relevance and impact, reflecting our society as it has grown into an international phenomenon. Hip hop has been an important, thriving art form here at the Center for a number of years; what a privilege it is to bestow an Honors to the First Lady of Hip Hop [Queen Latifah] who has inspired us along the way."