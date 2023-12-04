Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is a sequel to Godzilla x Kong (2021). The film is part of the Legendary and Warner Bros. MonsterVerse, a fictional universe featuring Godzilla, King Kong and other Toho Co. characters.
In The New Empire, Kong and Godzilla team up "against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence -- and our own."
"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire delves further into the histories of these Titans and their origins, as well as the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever," an official synopsis reads.
