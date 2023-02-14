Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Bridgerton spinoff series Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and premiere date for the period drama Tuesday featuring Golda Rosheuvel and India Amarteifio.

Queen Charlotte is a prequel series exploring a young Queen Charlotte's marriage and rise to power. Amarteifio plays a young Charlotte, while Rosheuvel reprises her role as Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton.

The cast also includes Arsema Thomas and Adjoa Andoh as a younger and older version of Lady Danbury, Connie Jenkins-Greig and Ruth Gemmell as a younger and older Violet Ledger/Violet Bridgerton, and Sam Clemmett and Hugh Sachs as a younger and older Brimsley.

Michelle Fairley plays Princess Augusta, while Corey Mylchreest portrays a young King George III.

The teaser shows a young Charlotte (Amarteifio) meet George (Mylchreest) and hints at drama surrounding their royal wedding.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story premieres May 4 on Netflix.

Bridgerton is based on the Julia Quinn book series and started production on its third season in July.