The 73-year-old singer and musician added another North American leg to the tour Tuesday.
The new dates begin Aug. 9 in Chicago, Ill., and end Dec. 8 in San Francisco, Calif. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.
Springsteen first announced the tour in July 2022. The first leg of the tour kicked off Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla., and wraps up April 14 in Newark, N.J. Springsteen will then perform dates in Europe and the United Kingdom.
This year's tour is the first live concert tour for Springsteen and the E Street Band since their River tour in 2017.
Springsteen and the E Street Band initially planned to launch the tour in 2020 but delayed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here's the new North American dates for Springsteen's 2023 tour:
Aug. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at Wrigley Field
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Aug. 16 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa., at Citizens Bank Park
Aug. 24 - Foxborough, Mass., at Gillette Stadium
Aug. 28 - Washington, D.C., at Nationals Park
Aug. 30 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
Sept. 1 - East Rutherford, N.J., at MetLife Stadium
Sept. 7 - Syracuse, N.Y., at JMA Wireless Dome
Sept. 9 - Baltimore, Md., at Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Sept. 12 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 3 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers Arena
Nov. 6 - Edmonton, Alberta, at Rogers Place
Nov. 8 - Calgary, Alberta, at Scotiabank Saddledome
Nov. 10 - Winnipeg, Manitoba, at Canada Life Centre
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.