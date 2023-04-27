India Amarteifio and the cast of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story walked the red carpet Wednesday.

Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas, Corey Mylchreest and other cast members attended the show's Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a prequel spinoff of the Netflix series Bridgerton. The new show explores a young Queen Charlotte's marriage to King George and rise to power.

Amarteifio plays young Charlotte, with Mylchreest as young George, Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury and Connie Jenkins-Greig as young Violet Bridgerton (nee Ledger).

Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh reprise their roles from Bridgerton as an older Queen Charlotte and Lady Danbury.

At the premiere, Amarteifio wore an embellished gold gown, with Rosheuvel in a yellow dress with a deep cutout in front. Thomas sported a white minidress with puff sleeves and an attached cape.

Other guests included singer Alicia Keys, who recorded a new version of her 2003 song "If I Ain't Got You" with a 90-piece orchestra made up of women of color for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Netflix released a trailer for Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story in March. The series premieres May 4.