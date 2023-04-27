Kim Kardashian and Ali Wong walked the red carpet at the TIME100 gala.

The 42-year-old television personality and 41-year-old actress and comedian were among the stars at the event Wednesday in New York City.

The TIME100 gala honors the TIME100, TIME magazine's annual listicle of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Kardashian spoke about "The Power of Influence" at the TIME100 Summit on Tuesday and attended the gala Wednesday evening.

The Kardashians star wore a silky white gown and accessorized with layered diamond necklaces.

Wong, who is of Chinese and Vietnamese heritage, wore a white traditional Vietnamese dress and headdress.

The actress most recently starred in the Netflix series Beef.

Celebrity couple Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber, actresses Aubrey Plaza and Drew Barrymore, director Steven Spielberg, singer Doja Cat and model Ashley Graham were among the other stars at the event.

