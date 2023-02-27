Amazon Studios is making its mark in the streamer business with a slate of original series debuting in 2023. Among the more intriguing titles are Daisy and the Six starring Riley Keough debuting on March 3, Swarm with Dominique Fishback coming on March 17 and Citadel, which premieres in April.

Stanley Tucci , Game of Thrones' Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are headlining the new series that airs its first episode on April 28.

Per an Amazon press release, the show is about the independent spy agency Citadel which by the start of the series has fallen to the malevolent forces of Manticore, a global syndicate that manipulates the world.

Madden's Mason Kane and Nadia Sinh were Citadel agents now leading new lives. After having their memories wiped they are unaware of their pasts or each other's existence.

But Citadel needs help and Tucci's character, Bernard Orlick, finds Madden so that he and Sinh can once again band together to stop Manticore from achieving its sinister goals.

Other actors on Citadel include Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Mi¸ller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, and Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy.

Citadel from Amazon Studios and the Russo brothers (who've produced and directed four Marvel movies and The Gray Man for Netflix) with David Weil as executive producer and showrunner, is part of an unusual arrangement where global, interconnected shows are being filmed around the world.

Versions are now being filmed in India and India starring Matilda De Angelis, Varun Dhawan, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu.