Princess Catherine apologizes for 'confusion' over edited family photo
UPI News Service, 03/11/2024
Britain's Princess Catherine apologized Monday for "confusion" over a family photo in celebration of British Mother's Day that she now says was edited before being released by Kensington Palace.
The princess of Wales, who married Prince William in 2011, said in a statement that she edited a photo that has since been pulled from circulation by several news organizations.
"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Catherine said.
