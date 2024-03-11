Britain's Princess Catherine apologized Monday for "confusion" over a family photo in celebration of British Mother's Day that she now says was edited before being released by Kensington Palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

The princess of Wales, who married Prince William in 2011, said in a statement that she edited a photo that has since been pulled from circulation by several news organizations.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day," Catherine said.

On Sunday, Kensington Palace released the photo of the princess and her three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," the caption reads.

The photo was credited as being taken by William and marked the first official image of Catherine since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

Many noticed irregularities about the photo and speculated it had been digitally manipulated, leading news agencies to retract the image.