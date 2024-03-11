Celebrity couples stepped out Sunday at the Academy Awards.

Blunt, who wore an embellished champagne-colored Schiaparell gown, presented a special tribute to stunt performers with Ryan Gosling. Blunt, an actress in Oppenheimer, and Gosling, an actor in Barbie, poked fun at the "Barbenheimer rivalry" on stage.

Other couples included Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons, Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, Slash and Meegan Hodges, Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer, and Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas.

Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, while Nolan took home his first Oscar, winning Best Director for Oppenheimer. Slash, Ronson and Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.

Downey Jr. thanked Susan Downey in his acceptance speech, hinting at his past struggles with addiction and crediting his wife with loving him "back to life."

Molly Sims and Scott Stuber, Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves, Sam Rockwell and Leslie Bibb, David Oyelowo and Jessica Oyelowo, Jodie Foster and Alexandra Hedison, Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata, and Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade also attended the Oscars.

Oppenheimer was the big winner of the night with seven awards, including Best Picture. Poor Things followed with four awards, including Best Actress for Emma Stone.