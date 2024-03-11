Blunt, who wore an embellished champagne-colored Schiaparell gown, presented a special tribute to stunt performers with Ryan Gosling. Blunt, an actress in Oppenheimer, and Gosling, an actor in Barbie, poked fun at the "Barbenheimer rivalry" on stage.
Downey Jr. won Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer, while Nolan took home his first Oscar, winning Best Director for Oppenheimer. Slash, Ronson and Gosling performed "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.
Downey Jr. thanked Susan Downey in his acceptance speech, hinting at his past struggles with addiction and crediting his wife with loving him "back to life."
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.