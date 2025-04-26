Prime Video has announced it acquired the first two seasons of Helluva Boss and ordered two new seasons of the animated series.

The show exists in the same universe as the popular Hazbin Hotel.

"I am so grateful to Prime Video for their continued support of our work on Hazbin Hotel and for allowing our team at Spindlehorse to expand The Hellaverse by embracing Helluva Boss," Vivienne Medrano, executive producer and creator of both series, said in a statement Friday.

"I'm SO excited for what this means for the continued rise of Indie animation! It's a dream come true to be able to tell these stories and I truly can't wait for you to see what we have planned!"

The first two seasons of Helluva Boss -- which features the voice talents of Broadway stars Alex Brightman and James Monroe Iglehart -- is set to premiere on the streaming service this Fall, with episodes continuing to be available on YouTube.

Seasons 3 and 4 will have an exclusive window on Prime Video.