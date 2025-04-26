Michelle Pfeiffer honored with Hollywood hand- and footprint ceremony
UPI News Service, 04/26/2025
Ant-Man, Age of Innocence and Batman Returns icon Michelle Pfeiffer was honored Friday with a hand- and footprint ceremony in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles.
Pfeiffer, 66, has appeared in dozens of projects since she had her first lead role in 1982's Grease 2.
Her other credits include Scarface, The Fabulous Baker Boys, Tequila Sunrise, Witches of Eastwick, Dangerous Liaisons, Wolf, Dangerous Minds, Hairspray, Dark Shadows and Murder on the Orient Express.
