'Price Is Right' primetime welcomes grocery store, service workers, more
UPI News Service, 12/16/2022
CBS announced five prime time specials for The Price is Right on Friday. The Price Is Right at Night will air on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. from Jan. 4-Feb 1.
Drew Carey hosts the specials, which include themed episodes. Jan 4 features "Redemption," giving former contestants a second chance to win.
Jan. 11 focuses entirely on grocery store employees, testing their knowledge of their own stock. Jan. 18 features "Geniuses," including mathematicians, a Chess grandmaster, astrophysicist and one contestant with a perfect SAT score.
Jan. 25 will choose contestants entirely from the pool of service industry workers. Feb. 1 will include "Superfans."
