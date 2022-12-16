South Korean boy band NCT Dream is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band NCT, released the special winter EP Candy and a music video for its song of the same name Friday.

The "Candy" video shows the members of NCT Dream take over a candy factory and celebrate the holidays at home.

"Candy" was originally recorded by K-pop group H.O.T.

The Candy EP also features the songs "Graduation," "Tangerine Love (Favorite)," "Take My Breath," "Moon" and "Walk with You."

Candy marks NCT Dream's first release since Beatbox, the repackaged version of its album Glitch Mode. Glitch Mode was released in March.

NCT Dream consists of Renjun, Mark, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung. As a full group, NCT has 23 members and also features the subunits NCT U, NCT 127 and WayV.