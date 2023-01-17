eOne announced a 30th anniversary special for The Mighty Morphin Power Rangers on Tuesday. Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always is a standalone special that will premiere April 19.

Once & Always unites cast members David Yost, Walter E. Jones, Steve Cardenas, Catherine Sutherland, Karan Ashley and Johnny Yong Bosch. Each appeared in different iterations of Power Rangers series in the '90s.

A behind-the-scenes video showed the former teenager superheroes reunite as adults. In their color-coded Power Ranger costumes, they performed fight choreography against monsters.

"It's such a different take on what we've done before, but a lot of the same elements are there," Yost said in the video.

Although not every former Power Ranger appears in the special, Sutherland promised more references and homages to the show's mythology.

"There are so many little Easter eggs I just think it's going to give the fans everything they want," Sutherland said.

Original Power Rangers star Jason David Frank died on Nov. 19. Thuy Trang died in 2001 but Once & Always has cast Charlie Kersh to play her character's daughter.

Alwyn Dale and Becca Barnes wrote the special. Charlie Haskell directed.

Barbara Goodson returns as the voice of Rita Repulsa and Richard Horvitz as the voice of Alpha.

A third season of Power Rangers: Cosmic Fury is also coming to Netflix. Hasbro is also releasing a Lightning Collection of 6" action figures.