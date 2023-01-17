The Hulu mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building announced Tuesday that Meryl Streep is joining the cast in season 3. The cast filmed a video the show tweeted on its official feed.

Rudd appeared in the Season 2 finale as the next murder victim, and has been confirmed to appear in Season 3 in flashbacks.

Rudd says it can get better, and Streep appears behind Martin. Streep offers Martin a pillow and asks if anyone else needs anything.

Short complains that he'd asked her for tea a half hour ago. The video gives no indication about the character Streep will play.

The Oscar-winning Streep previously came to television for Season 2 of Big Little Lies.

Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu in 2021. Season 2's finale streamed on Aug. 23, 2022.

Hulu already renewed the show for Season 3 in July. The streaming service has not announced a premiere date.

Martin co-created the show with John Hoffman. Short, Martin and Gomez play residents in the Arconia apartment complex who start a true crime podcast to solve a murder in their building.