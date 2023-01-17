The Hulu mystery comedy Only Murders in the Building announced Tuesday that Meryl Streep is joining the cast in season 3. The cast filmed a video the show tweeted on its official feed.

The video begins with Selena Gomez introducing her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short as they return to production. Gomez asks if it could get any better before pointing the camera at Paul Rudd.

Rudd appeared in the Season 2 finale as the next murder victim, and has been confirmed to appear in Season 3 in flashbacks.

Rudd says it can get better, and Streep appears behind Martin. Streep offers Martin a pillow and asks if anyone else needs anything.

Short complains that he'd asked her for tea a half hour ago. The video gives no indication about the character Streep will play.

The Oscar-winning Streep previously came to television for Season 2 of Big Little Lies.

Only Murders in the Building premiered on Hulu in 2021. Season 2's finale streamed on Aug. 23, 2022.

Hulu already renewed the show for Season 3 in July. The streaming service has not announced a premiere date.

Martin co-created the show with John Hoffman. Short, Martin and Gomez play residents in the Arconia apartment complex who start a true crime podcast to solve a murder in their building.