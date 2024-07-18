Post Malone, Rose Byrne, more join 'Ninja Turtles' streaming series
UPI News Service, 07/18/2024
Paramount+ announced additional voice cast for Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on Thursday. The show premieres Aug. 9.
Rose Byrne, Natasia Demetriou and Post Malone will reprise their roles from the movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. They played mutant animals Leatherhead, Wingnut and Ray Fillet respectively.
Olyphant, Bell and Trejo play the East River Three, villainous mutant fish, eel and seahorse respectively.
Micah Abbey, Shamon Brown Jr., Nicolas Cantu and Brady Noon reprise their roles as the four turtles. Ayo Edebiri returns as April O'Neil. A new voice for Splinter, the rat sensei voiced by Jackie Chan in the movie, has not yet been announced.
Pete Davidson and Alana Ubach were previously announced as guest stars. All 12 episodes of Tales premiere on Aug. 9.
