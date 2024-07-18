Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Dune: Prophecy.

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the show Thursday featuring Emily Watson and Olivia Williams

Dune: Prophecy is inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The series is a prequel set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert's novel Dune and explores the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a powerful sisterhood whose members undergo intense physical and mental training to obtain superhuman abilities.

Watson and Williams play Valya and Tula, two Harkonnen sisters who "combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit," an official synopsis reads.

The teaser, titled "Control," shows the Sisterhood strive for power and control alongside other factions.

The cast also includes Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning and Yerin Ha.

Max shared a first teaser, titled "Influence," in May.

Dune: Prophecy is created by Diane Ademu-John, with Alison Schapker to serve as showrunner and executive producer. The series premieres on Max this fall.

Herbert's novel Dune was previously adapted as a 1984 film directed by David Lynch. In addition, Warner Bros. has released two films, Dune: Part One (2021) and Dune: Part 2 (2024), directed by Denis Villenueve and starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya.