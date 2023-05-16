Post Malone will release a new album in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old singer and rapper announced his fifth studio album, Austin, and a new North American tour on Tuesday.

Austin takes its name from Malone's birth name, Austin Post.

"I wanted to tell you guys that I have an album coming out this summer on July 28th -- it's called Austin," Malone said in a video on Instagram. "It's been some of the funnest music, some of the most challenging and rewarding music, for me at least."

"It was a really fun experience and I'm super, super excited to share it with you," he added.

Austin will feature the single "Chemical," released in April, and a new song, "Mourning," set for release Friday.

Malone will kick off the North American leg of the If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying tour July 8 in Noblesville, Ind., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 19 in San Bernardino, Calif.

"i love y'all so very much, and I'm so excited to get out and do some more shows for y'all," he wrote on Instagram. "help me put a baby through college, and come on out. some cool new production, new songs, and a very very handsome man up on stage. sending love to you and yours."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Malone is presently touring in Europe on his Twelve Carat tour. He addressed concerns about his weight loss while in Belgium in April, denying using drugs and attributing his weight loss to his new role as a father.

Malone's most recent album, Twelve Carat Toothache, was released in June 2022.